“Wheelin’ IN The Fish” event to take place at Patoka Lake

An event designed to highlight the accessible features of Patoka Lake for people with disabilities and their families is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Patoka Lake is hosting its 17th annual “Wheelin’ IN the Fish” event on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osborn boat ramp.

The event is free and includes fishing, lunch, and dessert. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Certificates and door prizes will be awarded to all participants. Bring lawnchairs and sunscreen to enjoy the day.

Osborn boat ramp is located off State Road 145, 2 miles north of the intersection with S.R. 164 intersection, and 14 miles south of French Lick. Watch for the signs. For more information call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.