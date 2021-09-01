Zombie hunt begins Sept. 3 at Patoka Lake

Posted By: Ann Powell September 1, 2021

Get ready to scare up some fun at Patoka Lake’s second Zombie Hunt, which begins Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Oct. 31.

Purchase your exclusive zombie hunting license for $5 at the reservoir office, main gate, modern campground gate, camp store, or Nature Center. Then it’s time to hunt some zombies.

A total of 12 zombies will be hidden around the property. Take a selfie with each to prove you were there, and once you get at least 10, head back to any of the locations previously mentioned. Show a staff member your photos and get stickers as well as a souvenir cup or flashlight. Proceeds from the event benefit Patoka Lake’s raptor program.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.

Be the first to comment on "Zombie hunt begins Sept. 3 at Patoka Lake"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*