360 pounds of medications properly disposed of Take Back Event in Dubois County

Organizers counted 174 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during the comfortable autumn day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant states 360 pounds of medications were properly disposed on Saturday. Additionally 20 pounds of cardboard and plastic bags were recycled. Dubois County’s bi-annual medication collection day event, in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event, allows residents the opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner. Ireland and Haysville fire departments and the Jasper state police post served as collection sites for the day.

Each properly disposed of item reduces contamination in our water system and alleviates potential for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication. It is medication kept away from kids, teenagers or those susceptible to becoming prescription medication addicts.

Another collection day will be set for the spring, normally set for the last part of April. Residents may also use the county’s 24/7 site at the Jasper City Police Department.

Sponsors for the event include the Indiana State Police Post District 34, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Haysville and Ireland Volunteer Fire Departments, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, Tri-CAP RSVP, Dubois County CARES and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.