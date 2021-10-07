Applications are Open for Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship

High-achieving high school and college students who are planning to teach in the State of Indiana for at least five years can apply for a $7,500 scholarship per year of college (up to $30,000 total) through the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act quickly, as there are only 200 scholarships available and the deadline to apply is , 2022. Interested students should apply at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

“Everyone has a story about a great teacher who changed their lives for the better. We need more of these change agents in Indiana’s classrooms,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is elevating the importance of this lifelong impact with a meaningful scholarship to help support Indiana’s best and brightest as they pursue a career in education.”

This scholarship is making a difference at building Indiana’s teacher pipeline. Nearly 90 percent of scholarship recipients from the inaugural 2017 cohort are either continuing their education or have already become licensed teachers actively making an impact for Hoosier students.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have either graduated in the top 20 percent of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the (1190) or ACT (26). To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year, earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year. Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.

“The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship not only assists future educators in funding their higher education, but it helps keep those who become licensed teaching in Indiana,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We look forward to the positive impact these educators will have on their students and on Indiana’s teacher pipeline.”

The Commission will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by , 2022.

Visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher for more information on how to apply and follow #NextTeacher on social media. Questions may be directed to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.

For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.