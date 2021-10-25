Area McDonald’s Restaurants Celebrating First Responders with Free Beverages October 25-29

Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate First Responders by offering them a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru from October 25-29. First responders include, but are not limited to, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and other emergency service providers.
First responders can present their ID to receive a free any-size beverage of their choice. This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants.
Participating locations include:
- 401 West 11th Street in Bicknell
- 450 Highway 231 South in Jasper
- 4130 Newton Street Box 1045 (Jasper 2) in Jasper
- 106 E Broadway (Loogootee) in Loogootee
- 149 East Highway 66 in Tell City
- 1450 E. National Highway (Mail: 2310 N 6th St. B, Vincennes, IN 47591) in Washington
