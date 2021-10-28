Attorney General Todd Rokita leads 20 states asking U.S. Supreme Court to reject challenge to pro-life law

At a new stage of review, Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a 20-state coalition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit challenging a Texas law that prohibits abortion when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.

The Texas law, which permits private citizens rather than state officials to file enforcement lawsuits, may be a pro-life model for use in other states.

Earlier in the case, a federal district court prevented the Texas heartbeat law from taking effect, but that decision has now been put on hold.

At issue at this point in the case is whether U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland can sue a state anytime he deems a state law to be unconstitutional — even when no state official plays a role in enforcing the law.

“We will stay relentless in demanding that President Biden and Attorney General Garland respect states’ authority to pass our own laws without being dragged improperly into federal court,” Attorney General Rokita said. “And in Indiana, we will continue striving to protect the lives of the unborn and the health of women.”