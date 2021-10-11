Aubrey Lubbehusen crowned Miss Flame

A new queen is reigning over District 18!

16-year-old Aubrey Lubbehusen was crowned Miss Flame and received the title of Miss Congeniality.

Luebbehusen is a sophomore at Forest Park High School, is the daughter of Bill and Theresa Luebbehusen, and represents the Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department.

The 1st Runner Up title went to 17-year-old Ali Welp. She is a senior at Forest Park High School, is the daughter of Marvin and Mindy Welp, and represents the Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department.

16-year-old Jazlyn O’Brian is a sophomore at Northeast Dubois High School and was crowned as 2nd Runner Up. She is the daughter of Glen and Lori O’Brian and represents the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department.

The District 18 Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association Annual Fire Prevention Parade and District 18 Miss Flame contest were held in Chrisney on Sunday.

Special guests included the Outgoing 2021 District 18 Miss Flame, Tasha Wiseman of English, and the current State Miss Flame, Sydney Moon.

Moon was selected Miss Flame during the state convention this past summer.

Aubrey Luebbehusen will compete for that title at the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association Convention next summer.