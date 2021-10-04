We celebrate the life of Carolyn Anderson Etienne, wife of Ronald, mother of Patricia (David) Vaal of Santa Claus, R. Philip (Lisa) Etienne of Evansville, and Kristina (Scott) Henderson of Cannelburg.

Born December 23, 1943, she brought joy and love to everyone around her. Nothing was more important to Carolyn than her family, and she was happiest when surrounded by her 9 grandchildren: Ryan (Abby) Vaal, Courtney (Burgess) Heberer, Jessica (Joey) Stutzman, Kyle Etienne, Brittney (Kenan) Proffitt, Sophia Etienne, Nathan (Morgan) Lange, Jason (Haley) Vaal, and Zackary (Hannah) Henderson, and her 7 great-grandchildren Eleanor Heberer; Levi, Lyla, Abram, and Amelia Stutzman; and Kaleb and Briella Proffitt.

She is survived by her family including her cherished brother Doug Sabelhaus of Crestview, FL. and lovely sister-in-law Judy Anderson of Cannelton, IN.

Preceding her in death were her brother Charlie Anderson, and her parents Monzella and Dwight Anderson.

Active in local theater, Carolyn brought an animated flourish to every situation, often breaking into song at the slightest reference! She performed, directed, and created beautiful costumes. Her seamstress skills were appreciated even by the performers at Holiday World. Carolyn also wrote phenomenal prose, created exquisite crafts, and loved to travel with her husband Ron and family. She influenced countless lives through her babysitting and many occupations ranging from key-punch operator to bus driver.

Carolyn, our wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma lived life with such enthusiasm. Her enormous presence in our lives will be missed, but her zest and passion will never be forgotten. We love you.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Friday October 8, 2021 at Saint Joseph Church in Dale. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM CDT Thursday October 7, 2021 and after 8:00 AM CDT Friday at the church. A fellowship meal will be following at the Christmas Lake Village Rec Center. COVID protocol will be followed. Private graveside services will be held in Saint Augustine Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.