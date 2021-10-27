Celebrate America Recycles Day November 17 with Paper Shredding Day in Jasper

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District is partnering with Kimball International’s Recycling Center to offer a free paper shredding day in honor of America Recycles Day on Wednesday, November 17 at the 1550 Power Drive on the south side of Jasper. The drive thru event will last from 9 am to 1 pm EST.

The event is for residents or businesses and there is no weight limit on the amount of paper products brought in for recycling on that day. Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted. No cassette tapes, cd’s, computer disks, or other electronic media are accepted. Staples and paper clips are not a problem. The paper shredding is completed in the Recycling Center’s secured facility with 24-hour video surveillance.

Do a good thing for America Recycles Day and bring your documents to be recycled at this drive through event. Participants are asked to please wear their masks and stay in the vehicle unless asked to assist. Staff from the Recycling Center and Dubois County Solid Waste Management District will be assisting participants.

Drop-Off Location on November 17 from 9 am to 1 pm:

Kimball International

Recycling Center

1550 Power Drive

Jasper, IN 47546

The Kimball International’s Recycling Center routinely accepts documents for shredding and environmentally friendly recycling from industrial and commercial businesses. If interested in this service, participants may talk to staff during the drive-thru event.

For more information about this event or other services of the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District, call 812-482-7865, see our Facebook page or visit www.duboiscountyrecyles.org