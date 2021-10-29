Christopher C. Divine, age 50 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at home.

Chris was born in North Carolina on May 31, 1971 to Noble and Diane (Carter) Divine. Chris was a good guy who will be missed forever and will stay in the hearts of his girlfriend and friends. He enjoyed working in factories, playing cards, and his cats, Chance and Nova.

He left behind the love of his life – Chelsea Pate, and his best friends, David Schaad and Jason Nash. Preceding him in death were his parents.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.