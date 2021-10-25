County by county COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates

Indiana appears to be riding downward on the latest wave of COVID-19, with 912 new cases reported Monday for the state, and 0 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,011,197 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,980 deaths reported in the state, with 544 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 120 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 57.1% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 10 new cases and no new deaths over the weekend, with 4 cases reported Monday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 6.6% amongst all test, and 18.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,281 cases for the county, and 131 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 61.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of Monday:

Spencer has 2 new cases, with 53.8% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 1 new case, with 38.7% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 2 new cases, with 43.1% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 4 new cases, with 51.4% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 2 new cases, with 51.5% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 1 new case, with 45.3% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 1 new case, with 48.9% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 2 new cases, with 60.2% of its population vaccinated.

Warrick has 3 new cases, with 66.9% of its population vaccinated.

15.3% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.