County Recorder and Auditor honored during AIC Institute of Excellence

Jackie McPherron, Dubois County Recorder, and Sandy Morton, Dubois County Auditor were recently among 40 county officials and their employees across the state of Indiana who received continuing education credit certificates in the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Institute of Excellence. McPherron was also among 9 others who received their Silver Masters Certificate for completing 75 or more credit hours of study.

The AIC is dedicated to assisting government officials and employees in becoming more efficient, solving tough problems, and finding the resources they need to serve their constituents well. The AIC believes education is the beginning of any successful endeavor, especially within the public service sector.