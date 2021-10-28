Covid Numbers Thursday for the State

Indiana appears to be riding downward on the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,062 new cases reported for the state, and 20 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,016,722 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,117 deaths reported in the state, with 549 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 120 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 57.3% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 98.328% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 1.672% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.035% have been hospitalized, and only 0.017% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 78 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 9 new cases and 1 new death reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 5.3% amongst all test, and 15.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,317 cases for the county, and 134 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 61.8% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 4 new cases, with 53.9% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 6 new cases, with 38.8% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 6 new cases, with 43.3% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 12 new cases, with 51.6% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 6 new cases, with 51.7% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 3 new cases, with 45.4% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 3 new cases, with 49.1% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 6 new cases, with 60.4% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 16 new cases, with 67% of its population vaccinated.

14% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.