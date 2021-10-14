Culvert Pipe Replacement Scheduled Near Loogootee

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a culvert pipe replacement on U.S. 50 east of Loogootee.

Beginning on or around , Oct. 19, INDOT maintenance crews will close U.S. 50 east of Loogootee between Rama Dye Road and Lily Pond Road to replace a drainage culvert crossing all lanes of traffic. Work will require complete excavation of the existing structure, replacement, and back fill. Crews will allow the fill material to compact under normal traffic conditions before returning later to replace the top layer of asphalt.

Work is expected to last for about a day depending on weather conditions. The operation will begin after morning peak traffic times and the road is expected to re-open before the afternoon peak traffic times. During this project, the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, S.R. 58 and S.R. 37.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.