Darlene E. Dicus, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Darlene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 31, 1957, to Clinton and Hallene (Drake) Ruckriegel. She married Malvin “Ed” Dicus Jr. on May 3, 1975, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2015.

Darlene was a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School.

She worked at Kimball Electronics for over 30 years.

She attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their football games. She was an avid bird watcher and Bunco player and enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends. Darlene also loved being a second grandma to her daughter Amanda’s kids who she babysits, as she loved spending time with children.

Surviving are one daughter, Amanda (Luke) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Tyson, Bryor, and Ben, and one great granddaughter, Penelope.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and her parents are one sister, Carol Dick, and two brothers, Larry and Richard Ruckriegel.

A visitation for Darlene E. Dicus will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.