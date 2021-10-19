David L. “Curly” Kerstiens, age 58, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:51 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at home.

David was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 3, 1962, to Elmore and Catherine (Vonderheide) Kerstiens.

He was a 1981 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He worked at Farbest Foods for several years. David enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are six brothers, Charlie Kerstiens, Celestine, IN, Robert Kerstiens, Celestine, IN, Joe Kerstiens, Indianapolis, IN, Mike Kerstiens, Jasper, IN, John Kerstiens, Jasper, IN, Mark Kerstiens, Salem, IN, six sisters, Rose Goeppner, Jasper, IN, Louise Allen, Jasper, IN, Donna Verkamp, French Lick, IN, Carol Vailes, Huntingburg, IN, Jolene Pancake, Velpen, IN, Mary Houchin, Ferdinand, IN, 13 nephews and 16 nieces.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Tom Kerstiens.

There will be no services. Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.