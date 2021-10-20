DC Multisport to host “Full Moon Hike” Tonight

DC Multisport will be hosting a “Full Moon Hike” at the Ferdinand State Forest this evening for anyone interested in attending. Meet at the Sycamore Shelter house (continue past the beach to the end of the road).

Please bring canned food items to donate to the Dubois County Food Bank.

Prior to the hike, there will be a kids scavenger hunt, pumpkin checkers, ring toss, field games, a camp fire & more activities! We will head out on the hikes at 7:30PM, a kid friendly 1 mile hike on (mostly) paved path or a 2.5 mile option hiking the south ridge trail.

Bring flashlights or headlights and your own water bottle for during the hike. Check out the DC Multisport Facebook page for more information.