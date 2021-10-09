Divine Mercy Parish Harvest Festival to take place Sunday

A festival filled with fun for all ages is coming to St. Anthony this weekend!

The annual Divine Mercy Parish Harvest Festival is Sunday, October 10th, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Arnie’s Famous Honey Cashew Chicken meals with mashed potatoes, green beans and slaw, burgers, potato wedges with cheese, and nachos are just a few of the foods being offered at this year’s festival.

Activities include a pie baking contest, pumpkin decorating contest, bingo, a Euchre Tourney, Basketball Free Throw Contest, kids games, scavenger hunt, face painting, quilt, and raffle prize drawings, and a ½ pot guessing game.

All proceeds will benefit Divine Mercy Parish General Fund.

Schedule of Activities:

8:30-9:45 am- Pie Baking Contest Registration (Free)

10 am- Food available… Honey Cashew Chicken meals (served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and slaw) Burgers, Potato Wedges with Cheese, Nachos & More!

10 am- Blood Checks begin

10:30 am- Bingo Begins ($0.25/2 boards) & Kids’ Games open*

10:30 am-11:15 am Basketball Free Throw Contest Registration (Free)

11 am- Pie Baking Contest Winners announced; contest pie sales begin

11:15 am- Basketball Free Throw Contest Begins

11:30- 12:15 pm- Euchre Tourney Registration ($5/person)

12 pm- Kids Bingo (Free)

12-2 pm- Face Painting- included with Kids’ Games Bracelet

12:30 pm- Euchre Tourney Begins

1 pm- Pumpkin Decorating Contest Winner Recognition

2 pm- Quilt & Quilt Raffle, ½ Pot Drawing, Kids’ Games & Theme Basket Raffle Winners announced, Bingo, Kids’ Fames, Blood Pressure Checks, and Food Sales end

MOST ACTIVITIES ARE INDOORS OR UNDER TENTS. THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE RAIN OR SHINE.

*Kids Games are $5/bracelet for unlimited, all-day play.

Each $5 bracelet will also get a prize ticket to enter for a chance to win 1 of 6 age-specific prizes.