DNR stocking 2,155 rainbow trout this fall

DNR will stock a total of 2,155 rainbow trout in seven different lakes across Indiana by the end of this month.

The trout are greater than 7 inches on average and come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County.

Stocking locations include:

—Shoaff Park Pond (Fort Wayne, Allen County) – 300 fish

—Spy Run Creek (Franke Park, Allen County) – 200 fish

—Oak Lake (Clark State Forest, Clark County) – 405 fish

—Johnson Lake (Madison, Jefferson County) – 300 fish

—Pinhook Lake (South Bend, St. Joseph County) – 200 fish

—Garvin Park Lake (Evansville, Vanderburgh County) – 550 fish

—Memorial Park Pond (Huntington, Huntington County) – 200 fish

Anglers age 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes. Review inland trout regulations: eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/inland-trout-regulations.

For more information about stockings visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking/.

To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.