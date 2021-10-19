Donald Craig Whitehead passed away peacefully at 7:36 p.m. on October 18, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1934 in Otwell, Indiana to Clarence Emmons and Ethel Bernice (Craig) Whitehead. He was a 1952 graduate of Otwell High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a life-long member of the Otwell United Methodist Church.

Donnie married Grace Joann Barnett on March 23, 1957 at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Cato. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann, his parents Clarence and Ethel and siblings, Anita Jean, Horace, Bob and Bill. Donnie is survived by siblings Carol and Jim, children, Terri Whitehead, Mitch (Sally) Whitehead, and Dave (Alicia) Whitehead, grandchildren Jordan (Bobby), Alex (Laura), Hayley (Zach), Ben (Rachel), and Zach (Rileigh) and great-grandchildren, Joelle Grace Whitehead, Sloane Caroline Whitehead, Mitchell Enrique Whitehead, Soren Nash Whitehead, and Grayson Alvie Migliavacca.

Donnie was a life-long farmer having farmed with his father Clarence and brothers Jim and Horace since he was a young boy. He was an avid quail hunter and dog trainer and operated Cane Creek Hunting Preserve with his brother, Jim for many years. Donnie also enjoyed the Indy 500, genealogy, Gospel music and reminiscing with family and friends. Donnie lived according to his faith in Jesus and he longed for Heaven, especially to be reunited with the love of his life, Joann.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with burial to follow in the Otwell Cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military grave site rights.

