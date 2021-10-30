Donna Rae Wertman, 72, of Dale, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Donna was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 11, 1949 to Ken Davis Hoofer and Peggy Joyce (Roll) Hoofer.

Donna attended Bethel Christian Center in Rockport and was a member of the Dale Women’s Organization. She had worked at North Spencer Head Start. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and adult coloring books.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Starr M. Wertman; Father, Ken D. Hoofer; Brother, Bryan K. Hoofer; Brother-in-law, Walter L. Wertman.

Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald E. Wertman of Dale, IN; Children, Nathan E. Wertman and his wife, Kathryn and their children, Chloe M. Wertman and Lincoln E. Wertman of Evansville, IN; Son, Simon D. Wertman and his wife, Amanda and their children, Michaela R. Wertman and Theodore D. Wertman of Winslow, IN; Mother, Peggy J. Hoofer of Rockport, IN; Brothers, Charles H. Hoofer of Rockport, IN; Asa E. Hoofer of Bowling Green, KY; Gregory L. Hoofer of Ephrata. PA; Sister-in-law, Bonnie (Wertman) Peters of Tennyson, IN.

Services are 1 P.M. CST Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Walter Phillips officiating. Burial is in the Dale Cemetery in Dale, Indiana.

Visitation is from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M. CST Sunday, October 31, 2021 and from 9 A.M. CST until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Christian Center, Heart to Heart Hospice and Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

