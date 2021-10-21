Doris Virginia Bartelt, age 95, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:45 p.m., on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born August 9, 1926, near Selvin, Indiana, to Robert and Minnie (Brown) Taylor. Virginia was a homemaker and retired farmer. During World War II she worked making parts for the war effort. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland and the Women’s Guild; and enjoyed quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harold Carl Bartelt, who passed away on March 3, 2013; and one brother, Forrest C. Taylor.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Sandra) Bartelt of Jasper and Randall (Rita) Bartelt of Huntingburg; three grandchildren, Cassie Heile, Audra Garverick and Holly Bartelt Gogel; and five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Henry, Luke, Dayne and Cora.

Funeral services for Doris Virginia Bartelt will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s Cemetery Fund or a favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com