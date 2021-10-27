Dorothy Elizabeth Vaal died peacefully at 94 years of age on October 26, 2021, at Brookside Village Jasper.

Dorothy was born to Gilbert and Olivia (Barth) Heidet on February 24, 1927, in Ferdinand. She married Alvin J. Vaal on May 17, 1947, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on October 20, 1995.

She graduated from the Academy Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN in 1944. She was a graduate of the DeVry Beauty School in Evansville. She worked as a beautician and homemaker. Later she worked for her stepfather, Sylvester Schreiner, at the Ferdinand Railroad Co. Her hobbies were reading, Sudoku puzzles, and helping with activities at the Ferdinand Senior Center. Her biggest joy in life was her family getting together every Christmas.

She belonged to Christ the King Parish (St. Ferdinand Church), St. Ann’s Sodality, Ferdinand D of I, Ferdinand Senior Citizens, and NARFE. She was a D of I member for over 50 years and held almost all officer positions at that time.

Surviving are four daughters, Diane (Oscar) Gerth of Fishers, Rebecca Hazel of Westfield, Vicki Llewellyn of Indianapolis, and Cheryl (Jeff) Wigley of Bedford: two sons, A. Joseph (Pam) Vaal of Fishers and Mark (Terri) Vaal of Huntingburg and one brother-in-law, Edgar Vaal of Ferdinand, 15 Grandchildren and 20 Great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father: Sylvester Schreiner, son-in-law: Thomas Hazel.

A special thanks to Brookside Village and Heart to Heart Hospice for their support and care.

Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 am. eastern time on Friday, October 29 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Ferdinand. Visitation will be prior to Mass in the church from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions to honor Dorothy may be made to Christ the King Church Ferdinand.