Dorothy Ilene (Morgan) Everman, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 12:13 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Washington. She was 97.

She was born March 15, 1924, in Montgomery; daughter of Calaway and Laura (Chestnut) Morgan. She married Francis Everman on November 17, 1945, in Washington, and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2005.

She graduated from Montgomery High School, with the Class of 1941.

Ilene was mostly a homemaker but also worked at Reliance Manufacturing making parachutes during the war. She managed the Daviess County 4-H Fairgrounds for several years and was an active volunteer at the Daviess County Museum and the Martin County Genealogical Society. Her passion in life was collecting family history. She had thousands and thousands of pages of genealogy, not just of her family but of many families in the area. She loved history and prided herself on things she collected and saved over her lifetime that have since been donated to the Martin County Historical Society and the Loogootee Public Library. She also enjoyed helping her granddaughter by volunteering at the Martin County Humane Society and she loved animals. She also was an avid gardener and loved all flowers and had an amazing green thumb.

She is survived by two sons, George (Sandra) Everman and Richard (Jill) Everman of Dubois; seven grandchildren, Tyra (John) Forest of Oakland City, Courtney (Josh) Hughett of Loogootee, Bart Everman of Vermont, Lisa (Jeff) Patrick of Brown County, Shayna (Marc) Otto of Terre Haute, Shannelle (Matt) Kline of Dubois and Crit (Codi) Everman of Haysville; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, James, at birth; sister, Irene Summers; half siblings, Everett, Joe, Thomas and Russell Morgan, Lavada and Ruth Perkins and Harold Chestnut; and step siblings, Henry, Robert, Ray, and Jewell Raney and Letha Hughes.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. A graveside service will begin at noon at Bethany Cemetery in Montgomery. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Ilene’s honor may be made to the Bethany Cemetery c/o Bethany Church 1139 S St Rd 57 Washington, IN 47501.