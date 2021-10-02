73-year-old Dr. Phillip George Gilbert, age of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m., on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born August 18, 1948, in Windsor, Canada, to Claire and Joyce (Greene) Gilbert who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Cathy A. Kelly on June 11, 1988, in Huntingburg. Phil graduated from the Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1977 where he received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Dr. Gilbert worked for many years as a chiropractor at The Wellness Center in Huntingburg. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was an avid golfer and bicyclist; and was a member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 and Central Christian Church where he was an Elder of the church.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Gilbert of Huntingburg; five children, Stephanie (Michael) Jerstad of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, Chad (Rachel) Allen of Mukilteo, Washington, Tad (Debbie) Allen of Jasper, Kelly (Michelle) Allen of Huntingburg and Leigh V. Gilbert of Huntingburg; and (15) grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dr. Phillip Gilbert will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Burial with military graveside rites will follow at Hanson Cemetery near Bedford, Indiana. Zachary Korff and Craig Taylor will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Central Christian Church from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday; and also from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Monday. All visitation will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church.