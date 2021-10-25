Dubois Branch Library November 2021 Events

Friends of the Dubois Library – Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Members and those who want to know more about the group are welcome.

Family Craft – Wednesday, Nov 3 at 6 p.m. Make a Thankful Jar. Open to all ages. Must pre-register.

Bouncing Babies – Thursday, Nov 4 10-10:30 Developing early literacy skills through movement, song, and fun. No registration required.

Adult Craft – Thursday, Nov 4 from 4- 5:45 p.m. Use the Cricut and design your own tote bag. Must pre-register.

Bob Ross Painting Class – Sat. Nov. 6 from 10:30-2:30 Must register and pay for this class through Art Party Unlimited at 812-508-6747.

Heroes’ Tree Ornament – Monday, Nov 8 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Bring a picture of your military family member or friend and make an ornament to hang on our Heroes’ Tree for the month of Nov.

Teen Reverse Book Club – Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 3:30-4:30 Teens are welcome bring whatever books they are reading to discuss and share. Snacks provided.

Kids Canvas Painting – Wednesday, Nov 10 at 6 p.m. for ages 2 to 11 years old. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

Closed – Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day

Music Makers – Friday Nov. 12 at 10:30 Exploring movement and rhythm through song! For infants – 4 years and their caregivers. No registration is necessary.

Saturday Craft – Saturday, Nov 13 at 10:30. Make a unique wall hanging for your home. Open to families and individuals. Must pre-register.

Teen Canvas Painting – Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Create a painted cross stitched inspired heart on canvas. Open to ages 12 – 18. Must pre-register.

Reindeer Meet and Greet – Saturday, Nov 20 from 1-2:00 p.m. Meet a live reindeer. This event may be held outside, so dress appropriately. Bring a camera.

Adult Craft – Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Make a scrabble tile ornament with your own holiday message. Must pre-register.

Closed – Thursday and Friday Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

End of the Month Book Club – Monday, Nov. 29 at 6:30. Discussing “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce. New members welcomed.

For more details visit our Calendar on our website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548. Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5 and Sat. 10-2. Due to evolving situations with COVID-19, always check the library’s website or call to see if your program is running as advertised.