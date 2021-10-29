The Junior Achievement Dubois county business hall of fame inducted two new laureates Gilbert “Gib” Verkamp and the late Jerry Seger on Thursday October 28th at the Huntingburg events center.

This what Gilbert Verkamp one of the inductees had to say what it meant to him to be nominated and inducted.

Verkamp also gave this advice to the next generation.

Brad Seger one of the sons of the late Jerry Seger had this to say about what this induction means for their family.

Dubois County Business Hall of Fame laureates and their families will be honored at the breakfast ceremony. The induction includes video vignettes about each laureate’s life, outlining their significant accomplishments.