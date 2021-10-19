Dubois County Health Department to host late night flu-shot clinic

Those who live in Dubois County have another shot at staying ahead of the flu this week.

The Dubois County Health Department is offering a late-night drive-thru flu shot clinic on Wednesday, October 20th from 4 to 6 pm.

Follow the signs to the newly constructed drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side. The best method will be US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

The drive-thru clinic is for any individuals 12 years old and older.

Those under 12 years old are asked to come inside the Health Department to receive their vaccinations.

The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private health insurances.

The Dubois County Health Department also offers high dose and standard flu shots from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

No appointment is needed; all you have to do is walk-in.

If you have any questions, call the Health Department at (812)-481-7056.