Dubois County Schools now using state and school data to determine mask policies

Masks requirements are changing at all schools in Dubois County today.

School officials are now using a set of guidelines based on what color the county is on the Indiana State Department of Health’s metrics map.

Beginning Monday, October 4, 2021, all Dubois County Schools will utilize the matrix below to determine operations protocols:

County Color Active Cases Mask Status Contact Tracing Blue <4% in a school Recommended in classroom setting Within 6 feet Yellow <4% in a school Recommended in classroom setting Within 6 feet Orange <4% in a school >4% in a school Recommended in classroom setting Required in classroom setting for 2 weeks Within 6 feet No contact tracing Red <4% in a school >4% in a school Recommended in classroom setting Required in classroom setting for 2 weeks Within 6 feet No contact tracing

Exposures in outdoor settings during the day do not need to be contact traced or quarantined, i.e. recess, physical education, outdoor learning labs, etc.

Exposures during indoor activities where masks cannot be worn, such as lunch, choir and band will require contact tracing within 6 feet for 15 minutes and quarantine.

Situational decisions due to Covid-19 may be made based upon classroom and extra-curricular activities.

Example 1

A positive Covid outbreak occurs in a self-contained elementary classroom. That classroom could potentially go virtual or be required to wear masks for the next two weeks instead of masking the entire building.

Example 2

A positive Covid outbreak occurs on a sports team. The entire team could be quarantined for 10 days instead of masking the entire building.

Quarantine Guidance

Students exposed to Covid-19 and identified as a close contact will be required to comply with quarantine time periods and may return: On day 11 – no testing On day 8 – with a negative Covid test given on day 5, 6, or Students may continue to learn virtually during this



Exceptions to quarantine include:

Proof of vaccination and no symptoms following close contact. Testing is recommended on day 3, 4, or 5 following close Proof of Covid within the last 90 days