Dubois County to Follow the Vote Center Model For Elections

Dubois County is now a Vote Center County. Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock visited the Jasper City Council last night, and the Huntingburg City Council last week, in order to inform the councils of the Dubois County Election Board’s vote.

What does this mean for voters? Any registered Dubois County voter can vote at any voting location in Dubois County. So if you live in Huntingburg, but work in Jasper, you can vote at a Jasper location and vice versa. The decision was unanimous by the election board, which is made up of the Dubois County Clerk, one Republican, and one Democrat.

Kippenbrock addressed a couple of questions that were posed to the board. The first, the danger of someone voting more than once.

And second, will there be additional equipment and personnel at these locations.

Additional differences voters can expect to see are a few location changes. In Ferdinand, the YMCA will replace the Ferdinand Community Center as a voting location. In Dubois, the Ruritan Park will replace the Northeast Dubois Middle School. In Jasper, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center-Atrium will replace both the Arts Center and the Habig Center as voting locations.

You can find more information on voting, and all voting locations in Dubois County by going to: duboiscountyin.org/explore_dubois_county/voter_information/index.php