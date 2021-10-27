Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley announces extended hours for the November 10th property tax collection.

Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley would like to remind Dubois County taxpayers that the Fall installment of property taxes will be due on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Payment for property taxes should be mailed to the courthouse with your tax statement, placed in the drop box located on the corner of the Annex Building at Sixth and Jackson Streets in Jasper, or paid online at www.duboiscountyin.com go to the Treasurer’s page; choose Property Tax Payments and follow the directions provided.

If a taxpayer would like a receipt returned to them, they must include the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed stamped envelope with their payment.

Payments should be sent to the Dubois County Treasurer at: One Courthouse Square, Room 105, Jasper, IN 47546. The office may be reached at 812-481-7080. Normal office hours are: M-F 8:00am – 4:00pm with the exception of, Wednesday, November 3rd 8:00am-6:00pm; and Wednesday, November 10th(Due Date) 8:00am-5:00pm.