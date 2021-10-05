Facebook apologizes; reveals cause of outage

Facebook has revealed the cause of yesterday’s worldwide outage.

Facebook’s VP of Infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, issued a statement on Monday night, stating the problem was caused by “configuration changes on the backbone routers”. This led to issues that interrupted the flow of traffic between routers in Facebook’s data centers.

The outage lasted for over 6 hours and impacted Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, which are all owned by Facebook Inc.