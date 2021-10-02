FAFSA opens for 2022-2023 school year

Students and families can begin applying for financial aid for college.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FASFA, opened for the 2022-2023 school year on October 1st.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminds Hoosiers that filing the FAFSA by , 2022 is imperative for securing money for college and accessing some of the $390 million in state financial aid and billions of dollars in federal aid available for learners.

“Regardless of family income, filing the FAFSA is an important first step for anyone interested in education and training beyond high school,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “It’s surprising how much money is left on the table each year because many Hoosiers assume they don’t qualify for state or federal financial aid. There is a significant amount of funding available to help with the cost of college, but you must at least have a FAFSA on file to use it.”

Filing the FAFSA is required for many of Indiana’s scholarship and grant opportunities, such as the Frank O’Bannon Grant and the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, and many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships. Regardless of the degree being pursued – including short-term certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees and higher – students should file the FAFSA to potentially qualify for available financial aid.

Currently, there are nearly 15,000 high school seniors who qualify for Indiana’s early-college promise program, the 21st Century Scholars program. Completing the FAFSA on time is a necessary step for Scholars to earn the full scholarship amount of up to four years of college tuition.

How to file the FAFSA

Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:

Social Security number

Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)

Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned from 2020

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

Improvements to simplify and shorten the FAFSA are coming for the 2023-24 academic year, however, this year filers will notice a new look to the form, making it easier to navigate and get assistance. The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID. Hoosier families can also access free FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.

Upcoming in-person FAFSA filing opportunity

The Commission will have representatives available at the upcoming Innovation Showcase at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4790 W. 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222) on between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (ET). Indiana high school students can receive support filing the FAFSA on site and can enter to win a CollegeChoice 529 scholarship.

Applications now open for Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship

The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship also opens and provides up to $7,500 per year of college (up to $30,000 total) for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after earning their degrees. The deadline to apply is , 2022.

For questions about state financial aid, students can contact the Indiana Commission for Higher Education by phone at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.