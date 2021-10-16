Fall Break 4-H Events schedule

Fall break is here, and families looking for fun activities don’t have look far from home.

Purdue Extension- Dubois County is offering several 4-H experiences during between October 19th to the 21st.

Youth in grades K-2 are invited to attend the Fall Break Mini 4-H Camp on Tuesday, October 19th at the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. Youth can come either at the morning session from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm or the afternoon session from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Youth will enjoy the fall-themed camp with activities and crafts with pumpkins, leaves and other fall crafts. RSVP for this event by signing up for 4-H at v2.4honline.com and registering under the “events” tab in 4-H Online.

Youth in grades 3-12 are invited to attend the Fall Break STEM Spark Club on Wednesday, October 20th at the Clover Pavilion on the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds for hands on activities, science, problem solving, fun and teamwork! It will be a full day of STEM activities including the 2021 4-H STEM Challenge and exploring space with Galactic Quest! Enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com then sign up under “events” in 4-H Online. There is no additional cost to attend after the initial $15 4-H program fee.

Those between 5th and 12th grades are invited to strengthen and learn new babysitting skills at the Babysitting Spark Club on Thursday, October 21st, at the Annex Office in the Dubois County 4-H fairgrounds.

Those who attend will learn about the basics of child development, safety, basic first aid, and more.

Enroll in 4-H at v2.4honline.com then sign up under “events” in 4-H Online. There is no additional cost to attend after the initial $15.

The Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds is located at 4157 S State Road 162, Huntingburg, six miles south of Jasper.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Purdue Extension office at: (812) 482-1782.