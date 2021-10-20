Fall Festival of Lights continues at Wilstem Wildlife Park

Wilstem Wildlife Park is celebrating the spooky season with a safe alternative to pumpkin patches and trick or treating.

The Fall Festival of Lights continues at the park until October 30th and is $25 per car.

It is a one-and-a-half-mile-long Halloween and Fall-themed drive-thru light show! The show features large-scale light installations of a Halloween town, witches brew, ghosts & ghouls, spiders, a graveyard, Frank and friends, two light tunnels, and much more!

Guests can also add on a Twilight Drive-Thru Safari or Twilight Wagon Tour to their drive through the Fall Festival of Lights.

Arrive between 6:00 and 7:00 and experience the Drive-Thru Safari.

Guests will have the opportunity, if they choose, to park and visit the Roos and Crew barn to see even more animals!

Loopback around to the Wilstem entrance afterward to cue up for the Fall Festival of Lights! The cost for the Twilight Safari self-guided tour is $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-12, and $23 for seniors 65 plus.

The cost for the Wagon Safari guided tour is $39 for adults, $34 for children ages 3-12, and $37 for seniors 65 plus.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at wilstem.com.