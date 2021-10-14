Family Nurse Practitioner Cassey Ziegler Joins Emergency Department

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Cassey Ziegler to the staff of Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Family nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who are educated and trained to provide health promotion and maintenance through the diagnosis and treatment of acute illness as well as chronic health conditions. Family nurse practitioners order diagnostic tests and medical treatments, including prescribing medications.

Ziegler received her master’s in nursing from University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, and her bachelor’s in nursing from Indiana University. She is board certified and a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has eight years of nursing experience. Ziegler is a graduate of Jasper High School.