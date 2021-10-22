Ferdinand Library November programming

*Stop by the Ferdinand Library to sign a giant card in honor of Veterans to be given to the Ferdinand American Legion. The community is also welcome to add the name or picture of a Veteran on the Veterans’ Day Board.

*There will be a Technology Safety presentation by Juan Mack from Matrix Integration on November 16th from 6-7p[m. He will share safety tips on overall computer security and avoiding identity theft.

*Meet the Author on 11/9 at 6pm. Randy Mills will be here sharing basketball stories of Larry Bird’s high school days and his breakout senior year.

*Real-life Reindeers will be at the Ferdinand Library on Saturday, 11/20 at 11am during Christkindlmrkt. Come see them up close and even take your picture with them.

*Teens are welcome to come to the Library every Monday after school for ‘Motivation Monday’. There will be something to enjoy, to do or to eat! There will be pizza available on November 15.

*Ferdinand Library will be celebrating ‘World Kindness Day’ on Saturday, November 13th. Stop by to receive a ‘Positive Pop’!

*There will be an ‘Art Time For Littles’ class on November 30 at 10. Children 5 and under are invited to this creative experience!

*Stories for Littles will be on 11/4 and 11/18 10am. No registration required.

*A Charcuterie Class will be held at the Ferdinand Library on 11/4 at 6pm. Registration is required online at www.jdcpl.us or by calling the Library at 812.367.1671.

*An Adult Craft class will be held on Thursday, 10/18 at 6pm. Participants will be making ‘Wooden Block Decoration’. Register on the website, www.jdcpl.us or call 812.367.1671

*The Ferdinand Library is asking help to fill a ‘Basket’ for the Ferdinand Senior Center. Drop off items like personal care items, cleaning supplies, etc. A full list of items needed is available at the Library.

*The Ferdinand Library Adult Book Clubs will be on 11/4 at 2pm and 11/17 at 6:30pm. Call the Library for more information 812.367.1671.

*The Ferdinand Library is happy to announce that even more classes have been added to the Libby app. With your free library card, Patrons can download e-books, e-audiobooks, classes, etc.

*Ferdinand Library will be starting a Pokemon Club on Saturday, 11/13 at 2pm. All ages welcome – children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult please. The Pokemon Club plans to meet on the second Saturday of every month at 2pm.

*The Friends Of The Ferdinand Library Basement Book Sale will be Saturday, 11/13 from 10am-1pm.

The Library’s hours are Monday thru Thursday, 9am-8pm (EST) and Friday thru Saturday, 9am-5pm (EST). The Library will be closed on 11/11, 11/25 and 11/26.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Library at 812.367.1671 or visiting their Facebook or Instagram pages.