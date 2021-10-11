Ferdinand Town Fall Clean-up Information

Monday, October 11th -Normal household trash pickup begins 7AM
Tuesday, October 12th– Clean-Up West side
Wednesday, October 13th -Clean-Up East side
Thursday, October 14th-Clean-Up if needed
|Will Pick Up
Attach 4 Trash Stickers per Household (not per item)**
|Bicycles
|Wood Piles (not to exceed 4-foot length)
|Carpet
(4-foot width tied in bundles)
|Computer Processors, Monitors, and Printers
|Wood Furniture
|Dehumidifiers
|Wood Chairs
|Microwaves
|Paint
(completely dried up only)
|Small Electrical Appliances (toasters, radios,etc)
|Toilets / Sinks
|TVs
|Washers / Dryers
|Electric or Gas Ranges / Water Heaters
|Window AC Units
|Lawn Mowers
|20 lb. LP Gas Cylinders
|Will Not Pick Up
|Fluorescent Light Bulbs
|Freezers / Refrigerators
|Regular household trash – should be outside on Monday for regular pickup with a trash sticker attached
|Tires
Mattresses & Box Springs Upholstered Furniture
|Treated Wood
|Paint, Oil and Other Liquids
**Pick up is limited to a “reasonable amount” per household.
Questions: Chris James, Town Manager (812) 367-2282 | Mon.-Fri. 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM Tom Lueken, Street Department (812) 367-2280 ext. 5 | Mon.-Fri. 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Solid Waste Management (812) 482-7865
https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/recycling_and_solid_waste_management/index.php
may accept items not picked up by Ferdinand Street Dept.
