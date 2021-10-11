Ferdinand Town Fall Clean-up Information

Posted By: Ann Powell October 11, 2021

Monday, October 11th -Normal household trash pickup begins 7AM

Tuesday, October 12th– Clean-Up West side

Wednesday, October 13th -Clean-Up East side

Thursday, October 14th-Clean-Up if needed

 

Will Pick Up

Attach 4 Trash Stickers per Household (not per item)**
Bicycles Wood Piles (not to exceed 4-foot length)
Carpet

(4-foot width tied in bundles)

 Computer Processors, Monitors, and Printers
Wood Furniture Dehumidifiers
Wood Chairs Microwaves
Paint

(completely dried up only)

 Small   Electrical    Appliances   (toasters, radios,etc)
Toilets / Sinks TVs
Washers / Dryers Electric or Gas Ranges / Water Heaters
Window AC Units Lawn Mowers
20 lb. LP Gas Cylinders  

 

Will Not Pick Up
Fluorescent Light Bulbs Freezers / Refrigerators
Regular household trash – should be outside on Monday for regular pickup with a trash sticker attached Tires

Mattresses & Box Springs Upholstered Furniture
Treated Wood Paint, Oil and Other Liquids

**Pick up is limited to a “reasonable amount” per household.

Questions: Chris James, Town Manager (812) 367-2282 | Mon.-Fri. 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM Tom Lueken, Street Department (812) 367-2280 ext. 5 | Mon.-Fri. 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Solid Waste Management (812) 482-7865

https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/recycling_and_solid_waste_management/index.php

may accept items not picked up by Ferdinand Street Dept.

