Free Septic System Workshop October 14, 2021

A free Septic System Workshop is being offered between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm (EDT) on Thursday, October 14th. It is a “stop in, visit and watch” event being offered on a home construction site. A “chamber type” septic system is being installed. Attendees may stop by for 15 minutes, or for the full 2 hours to watch the construction and learn more about how septic systems function.

Anyone currently using a septic system, thinking about building a home that will use a septic system, or individuals who would just like to see how septic systems operate would benefit from attending. Realtors are invited to attend as well.

Installation and septic system maintenance will be discussed, and experts will be on hand to answer questions.

The Septic System Workshop will be held in the town of Haysville at 7250 N. Park Drive, Jasper IN 47546. The site is just North of the Haysville Park. DIRECTIONS: Take US 231 to Haysville, across from the intersection of US 231 and State Rd. 56 in Haysville you will turn West onto Haysville Park Street. Continue past the park and then turn West onto Park Drive, the construction site will be there on your right.

This educational event is offered by the Lower East Fork WhiteWatershed 319 Grant Project, focused on water quality. The local County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are sponsors of this grant project, which is also supported by the Dubois County Health Department.

In the event of inclement weather that will not allow the installation of the septic system, the event will be postponed.