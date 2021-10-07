Gene Kuntz receives Distinguished Citizen Award

A familiar face is getting recognized for his hard work and dedication to the community.

Gene Kuntz was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Jasper Jaycees for outstanding community service and was selected as an Outstanding Young Man of America on Wednesday night.

Kuntz was awarded the Key to the City of Jasper by Mayor Terry Seitz in June of 2018.

Kuntz has been working in radio since 1977. He is a Board Member of the Indiana Broadcasters Association and past Chairman of the Board, a Certified Radio Marketing Consultant with the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), and a Certified Digital Marketing Consultant with RAB.

Kuntz is a Board Member of the Dubois County Sportsmen’s Club and chairs the Hunters for the Hungry Project.

He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and served as President.

Kuntz has been on the Jasper Strassenfest Committee for 16 years, serving as Advertising Chairman, Jasper Strassenfest Chairman, and was the M.C. for many of the Queens Pageants.

He is an avid hunter and outdoorsman, enjoys racquetball, baseball, pickleball, softball and cycling. He and his wife, Phyllis, have two children, Jennifer and Matthew. He loves spending time with his three grandchildren and traveling.