Halloween time is upon us. Here are the Halloween Times for the areas.
DUBOIS COUNTY
Jasper: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Huntingburg: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Ferdinand: 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Dubois: Halloween Parade starts at 6:30 pm at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School on Sunday, October 31st Parade will finish at the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department with a costume contest immediately following the treat hand out
Birdseye: 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Schnellville: 6 to 9 pm on Friday, October 29th
Celestine: no set trick-or-treating time; neighborhoods of Highland Estates and Woodland Hills will have their own times.
Holland: 5:30 to 8:30 on Sunday, October 31st
SPENCER COUNTY
Rockport: 3 to 6 pm on Saturday, October 30th
Santa Claus: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Christmas Lake Village: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Chrisney: 4 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Dale: 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Grandview: 4 to 7 on Sunday, October 31st
PERRY COUNTY
Tell City: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Cannelton: 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Troy: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
DAVIESS COUNTY
Washington: 5 to 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Odon: 5 to 9 on Saturday, October 30th
Elnora: 5 to 9 pm on Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th
Greene County
Bloomfield: 5 to 8 pm on Saturday, October 30th
Newberry: 6 to 9 pm on Saturday, October 30th and Sunday, October 31st
MARTIN COUNTY
Loogootee: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
Shoals: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st
If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters, please have your porch light on during scheduled hours.
