Halloween time is upon us. Here are the Halloween Times for the areas.

DUBOIS COUNTY

Jasper: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Huntingburg: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Ferdinand: 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Dubois: Halloween Parade starts at 6:30 pm at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School on Sunday, October 31st Parade will finish at the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department with a costume contest immediately following the treat hand out

Birdseye: 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Schnellville: 6 to 9 pm on Friday, October 29th

Celestine: no set trick-or-treating time; neighborhoods of Highland Estates and Woodland Hills will have their own times.

Holland: 5:30 to 8:30 on Sunday, October 31st

SPENCER COUNTY

Rockport: 3 to 6 pm on Saturday, October 30th

Santa Claus: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Christmas Lake Village: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Chrisney: 4 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Dale: 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Grandview: 4 to 7 on Sunday, October 31st

PERRY COUNTY

Tell City: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Cannelton: 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Troy: 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

DAVIESS COUNTY

Washington: 5 to 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Odon: 5 to 9 on Saturday, October 30th

Elnora: 5 to 9 pm on Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th

Greene County

Bloomfield: 5 to 8 pm on Saturday, October 30th

Newberry: 6 to 9 pm on Saturday, October 30th and Sunday, October 31st

MARTIN COUNTY

Loogootee: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

Shoals: 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31st

If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters, please have your porch light on during scheduled hours.