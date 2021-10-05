Huntingburg Street Department “Fall Clean Up Days” to begin Thursday

Huntingburg residents have a chance to get rid of unwanted pieces of furniture, car parts, and other appliances this week without making a trip to a special dumpster site.

The city’s street department’s annual “Fall Cleanup Days” event takes place this Thursday, October 7 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 8 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.; and Saturday, October 9 from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at 1103 E 1st Street.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 ft. and $20 per trailer over 8 ft. Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15″) for $10; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Small loose items must be placed in a trash bag to be accepted. Small items are considered those smaller than 12 to 18 inches. There is a $1 fee for each trash bag.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.