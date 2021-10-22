IDEM announces $1.8 million available for clean air projects

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced Round 3 of grant funding for the DieselWise Indiana with Volkswagen DERA Option program which will distribute awards ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000. Total available funding for this round is $1.8 million.

Grant money will be awarded to clean air projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions from nonroad vehicles or equipment across Indiana. Example projects include installing idle reduction technology on locomotives, replacing diesel-powered switcher locomotives with all-electric locomotives or railcar movers, replacing existing diesel-powered marine engines with new clean-diesel powered engines, and replacing diesel-powered cargo handling equipment with new electric alternatives. Some of the Rounds 1 and 2 projects included replacing diesel-powered switcher locomotive with an all-electric shuttle wagon, replacing 2 landfill compactors with much newer clean-diesel machines, and replacing old diesel-powered terminal tractors with new all-electric alternatives serving the same purpose. These projects will result in notably better air quality for those that live and work around these areas.

Public and private entities may submit applications. The Request for Proposals (RFP) deadline is , 2021. Application information can be found at https://www.in.gov/idem/airquality/2561.htm. Questions about the RFP process can be directed to:

Shawn M. Seals

Senior Environmental Manager

Indiana Department of Environmental Management

(317) 233-0425

SSeals@idem.IN.gov