Impaired Driver Arrested after being Stopped on I-69 for Driving 104 mph.

Going over 100 miles per hour on I-69 in Pike County ended with an Evansville man in jail.

An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-69 near the 48-mile marker on Friday evening and noticed a 2007 Dodge Charger traveling southbound at 104 miles per hour.

After stopping the driver, 31-year-old Sergio Weathers of Evansville, the trooper noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Weathers had a blood alcohol content of .15% and was under the influence of marijuana. Weathers was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail for misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, and a felony count of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.

He’s currently being held on bond.