Impaired Driver Arrested on US 41 after Driving 107 mph in Stolen Vehicle

Speeding in a stolen vehicle landed a Tennessee woman behind bars.

An Indiana State Trooper stopped the driver of a 2013 Dodge Avenger for going 107 miles per hour on US 41 near the 50-mile marker in Knox County on Friday night.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Peggy Gallegos, of Lenoir City, Tennessee. During the traffic stop, Gallegos displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Gallegos was under the influence of amphetamines and the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Gallegos was arrested and charged with a felony count of theft- possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

She’s being held on bond in the Knox County Jail.