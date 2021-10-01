Indiana coronavirus update for Friday October 1st, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,218 new cases reported Friday for the state and 28 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 965,982 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,193 deaths reported in the state. As of right now, only 55.7% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 34 new cases and no new deaths reported Friday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.4% amongst all test, and 22.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,961 cases for the county, and 125 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 59.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of Friday: Spencer has 12 new cases, with 52.5% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 27 new cases and one new death, with 37.3% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 4 new cases, with 41.6% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 13 new cases and 3 new deaths, with 49.8% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 8 new cases and one new death, with 49.8% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 10 new cases, with 43.8% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 15 new cases with 47.0% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 12 new cases and 1 new death, with 58.9% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 42 new cases, with 65.3% of its population vaccinated.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.