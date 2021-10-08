Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, October 8th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,595 new cases reported for the state, and 29 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 982,444 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,469 deaths reported in the state, with 513 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 115 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.3% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 98.652% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 1.348% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.027% have been hospitalized, and only 0.013% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 79 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 39 new cases and 1 new death reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.4% amongst all test and 28.3% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 8,098 cases for the county, and 127 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 60.4% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 16 new cases and 1 new death, with 53.1% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 20 new cases and 1 new death, with 37.8% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 11 new cases, with 42.2% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 16 new cases, with 50.5% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 7 new cases, with 50.7% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 14 new cases, with 44.4% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 13 new cases, with 48% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 5 new cases, with 59.3% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 24 new cases, with 65.9% of its population vaccinated.

25.5% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.