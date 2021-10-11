Indiana coronavirus update for Monday, October 11th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the latest wave of COVID-19, with 1,114 new cases reported for the state, and 1 new death. To date, there have been a total of 987,164 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,542 deaths reported in the state, with 520 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 115 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.4% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 35 new cases and 1 new death over the weekend, 8 new case reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.4% amongst all test, and 27.1% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 8,133 cases for the county, and 128 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 60.7% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 1 new case, with 53.2% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 7 new cases, with 38% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 2 new cases, with 42.4% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 5 new cases, with 50.7% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 7 new cases, with 50.8% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 3 new cases, with 44.5% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 4 new cases, with 48.1% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 1 new case, with 59.5% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 10 new cases, with 66.1% of its population vaccinated.

26.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.