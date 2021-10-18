Indiana coronavirus update for Monday, October 18th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the latest wave of COVID-19, with 701 new cases reported for the state, and 1 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,000,163 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,771 deaths reported in the state, with 538 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 118 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.8% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 98.536% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 1.464% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.031% have been hospitalized, and only 0.015% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 79 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 17 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend, with no new cases reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.9% amongst all test, and 22.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,227 cases for the county, and 130 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 61.2% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 4 new case, with 53.5% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 3 new cases, with 38.4% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 1 new cases, with 42.8% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has no new cases, with 51.1% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 2 new cases, with 51.2% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 3 new cases, with 44.8% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has no new cases, with 48.4% of its population vaccinated. Perry has no new cases, with 60% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 6 new cases, with 66.5% of its population vaccinated.

21% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.