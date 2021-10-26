Indiana coronavirus update for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Indiana appears to be riding downward on the latest wave of COVID-19, with 1,471 new cases reported for the state, and 57 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,012,606 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,022 deaths reported in the state, with 545 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 120 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 57.2% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 10 new cases and 1 new death reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 6.6% amongst all test, and 18.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,281 cases for the county, and 132 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 61.6% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 4 new cases, with 53.8% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 8 new cases, with 38.7% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 5 new cases, with 43.1% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 14 new cases, with 51.5% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 6 new cases, with 51.6% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 1 new case and 1 new death, with 45.3% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 1 new case and 1 new death, with 49% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 1 new case, with 60.2% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 10 new cases, with 66.9% of its population vaccinated.

18.3% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.